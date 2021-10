Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 09:14 Hits: 7

Sarah Audelo has spent years behind the scenes in Democratic politics. She's the first Latina to lead the Alliance for Youth Action and is stepping down to make room for younger leaders.

(Image credit: Michael Kovac/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/11/1042057304/shes-been-on-the-front-lines-of-the-democratic-partys-struggles-with-representat