Endorsement Alert-- Sergio Alcubilla Over Blue Dog Ed Case

Sergio Alcubilla is running for Congress to represent Hawaii’s 1st Congressional District, currently held by reactionary Blue Dog Ed Case, a weird situation in one of the bluest districts in the country. Biden won the district with 63.8% of the vote and his Build Back Better Act is extremely popular there, yet Case is so dismissive of his own constituents that he is one of the leaders of the move to tank the bill or whittle it down to nothing. That had a lot to do with Sergio, a Legal Aid attorney deciding to run despite having never been involved with electoral politics before. He very naturally falls into the school of politics led by Hawaii's legendary Patsy Mink, one of the founders, along with Bernie Sanders, of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

