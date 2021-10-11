Far-Right Terrorists Believe In Mass Violence To ‘Awaken The Public’

Articles

Monday, 11 October 2021

The arrest and conviction of a Texas militiaman who planned to bomb an Amazon data center to “kill about 70% of the Internet” is more than just another case that makes us grateful that the FBI takes these matters seriously. It also offers a window into the mindset of far-right terrorists—how they think, what motivates them, and what their plans for attacking and undermining American society look like. The man, 28-year-old Seth Aaron Pendley of Wichita Falls, told an informant prior to his arrest in April that his purpose in blowing up a Virginia data center went beyond simply wreaking terrorist havoc: He wanted to inspire a government overreaction that would “let the world know that they are in a dictatorship” and awaken the public. It’s a strategy adopted increasingly often by domestic terrorists—and enabled by right-wing media figures like Alex Jones and Tucker Carlson. According to court documents, Pendley came to the attention of authorities after bragging on the MyMilitia.com forum that he had gone to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 6, to participate in the “Stop the Steal” pro-Trump protest that day. He took a gun with him; however, he left it in his parked car and claimed that, while he supported the invasion of the Capitol that day by insurrectionists, he did not enter the building himself.

