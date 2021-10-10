The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Coons Says ‘Timing May Not Have Been Best’ When Schumer Blasted GOPers After Debt Ceiling Extension Passed

Category: World Politics Hits: 1

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) on Sunday said that although he understands Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) frustration with Republicans over their weeks-long standoff on the debt ceiling, he thinks the timing of Schumer’s fiery remarks on the floor shortly after 11 Republicans helped advance a two-month debt ceiling extension “may not have been the best.”

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/pxyKRoDtrgw/coons-says-timing-may-not-have-been-best-when-schumer-blasted-gopers-after-debt-ceiling-extension-passed

