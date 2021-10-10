Coons Says ‘Timing May Not Have Been Best’ When Schumer Blasted GOPers After Debt Ceiling Extension Passed

Articles

Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021

Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) on Sunday said that although he understands Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer’s (D-NY) frustration with Republicans over their weeks-long standoff on the debt ceiling, he thinks the timing of Schumer’s fiery remarks on the floor shortly after 11 Republicans helped advance a two-month debt ceiling extension “may not have been the best.”

