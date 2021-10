Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 19:46 Hits: 1

Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA), chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, on Sunday said that President Biden “agrees with” the reconciliation package’s $3.5 trillion price tag after she reportedly urged him against straying too far from that figure amid centrists putting up a fight over it.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/XhJZuyaHFqU/jayapal-biden-agrees-with-3-5-trillion-reconciliation-price-tag-despite-lower-topline-proposal