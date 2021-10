Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Monday, 11 October 2021 09:08 Hits: 7

NPR's Michel Martin talks to Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff about his new book: Midnight in Washington: How We Almost Lost Our Democracy and Still Could.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/11/1044973129/schiffs-book-explains-how-trumps-first-impeachment-altered-the-political-landsca