'Popularism' Won't Help If Voters Think Your Party Is The Antichrist

So we're all discussing the work of Democratic data wonk David Shor -- Ezra Klein, Jamelle Bouie, Nate Cohn, and Politico's Ian Ward are all writing about Shor's notion that Democrats are doomed in future elections unless they stop emphasizing policy ideas that matter to young, white, college-educated party staffers and instead stress what matters to voters who are closer to the median, which means voters (of all races) who are older and have less education. Prioritizing messages that appeal to ordinary voters is what Shor calls "popularism." I think there's something to this -- discussions of defunding the police probably didn't help Democrats in 2020, and might have hurt them enough to cost them some races, in a year in which they won control of D.C. but lost many key races they should have won. (Shor thinks the effect was significant; other Democratic data wonks disagree.)

