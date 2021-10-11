John Barrasso Lies About Support For Human Infrastructure Bill

Articles

Wyoming GOP Sen. John Barrasso pretends he speaks for the "American people," but he's lying when he says there's not support for child care, elder care, and free community college in Biden's Build Back Better Act. Here he is with Fox's Maria Bartiromo this Sunday, playing the socialist bogeyman card, while admitting that the agenda is actually popular, because if it wasn't, it wouldn't be so "hard to get rid of" as he and Bartiromo are carping about. BARTIROMO: So, I want to ask you about energy bill before I get there, real quick on these big federal programs that you've discussed, what kind of free money is going to be coming to people? I know there's major child care support. There's elder support, free community college. Go through some of those programs that, once they're in place, isn't it true that they don't go away after a year? BARRASSO: Well, that's actually the absolute bottom line of what we are looking at here, and in a way to try to lower the price tag, they're saying, well, we'll just start them small and let them grow over time. You and I know Maria, once you get federal government program in place, it's very hard for it to ever go away. So everything that you mentioned is in there, the question is how much are they going to start finding?

