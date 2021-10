Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 11:57 Hits: 4

NPR's Lulu Garcia-Navarro speaks with Republican Rep. Landon Brown about his desire to resettle Afghan refugees in the Cowboy State despite hesitancy from his constituents.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/10/1044830223/wyoming-rep-brown-says-afghan-refugees-should-resettle-in-the-state