Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021

In a wide-ranging interview with NPR's Michel Martin, Rep. Adam Schiff discusses his regrets from President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial and his relationship with his GOP colleagues.

(Image credit: Jim Lo Scalzo/AP)

