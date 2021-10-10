How Is Anyone Shocked That Trump Still Matters?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Sunday, 10 October 2021 13:00 Hits: 7

It's upsetting to think that there's potentially a wide readership for this New Yorker piece by Susan Glasser, or that a person can be shocked the way Glasser is shocked and still hold a job as a political reporter at an extremely high-profile national magazine: I understand and sympathize with the impulse to believe that Trump is done and over with, even if he has refused to go off into the largely silent retirement from public life embraced by his predecessors. Time marches on; he’s already seventy-five years old. He’s talking about running again, but maybe—probably, hopefully—he won’t. (And loser Presidents, Grover Cleveland aside, never actually succeed in coming back.) ... You can dismiss Trump as a joke, a poor sport, a clown, and a fool. “The former guy,” as President Biden memorably described him some months back, is undoubtedly all of those things. What he is not, however, is irrelevant. ... look at where our politics are, nine months after the insurrection.... Trump is, per Pew and other recent polls, both the overwhelming favorite among Republicans for 2024 and their continuing spiritual leader. (Two-thirds of the Republicans and Republican-leaning independents that Pew surveyed wanted Trump to continue to be a major national figure, a total that’s gone up by ten points since January. Yes, that’s not a typo—it’s gone up.)

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/how-anyone-shocked-trump-still-matters