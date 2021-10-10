Chris Wallace Repeatedly Grills Steve Scalise On 'Stolen' Election

Articles

Fox News host Chris Wallace on Sunday tried his hardest to get Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) to say whether he believes the 2020 presidential election was "stolen" from Donald Trump. The question came up during an interview on Fox News Sunday. "There are irregularities in all elections," Wallace noted. "Do you think the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump and in continuing to make that charge, not having states do election reform, but specifically making this charge that the election was stolen, do you think that that hurts -- undermines American democracy?" Scalise deflected instead of answering the question. "I've been very clear from the beginning," he said. "If you look at a number of states, they didn't follow their state-passed laws that govern the election for president. That is what the United States Constitution says. They don't say that the states determine what the rules are. They say the state legislatures determine the rules." "But the states all certified [the election]," Wallace interrupted. "But at the end of the day, are we going to follow what the Constitution says or not?" Scalise continued. "I hope we get back to what the Constitution says but clearly in a number of states, they didn't follow those legislatively-set rules." "So you think the election was stolen?" Wallace pressed.

