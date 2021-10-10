Unvaxxed COVID Denier Allen West Hospitalized With COVID

Category: World Politics Hits: 6Texas gubernatorial candidate, NRA board member, conspiracy theorist Allen West has been hospitalized with COVID, pneumonia and low oxygen levels. Don't worry though, he says it's not serious: [email protected] Board member and conspiracy theorist Allen West is headed to the hospital due to COVID. He recently wrote an op-ed saying Black Americans are more likely to get sick from junk food than COVID: https://t.co/L3F5cVW2cZ https://t.co/xpK8lIxRX5 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) October 10, 2021 He also claims he's been taking unproven drugs to ward off the virus: Right-winger Allen West said Saturday that after not getting vaccinated and using unproven drugs to prevent COVID, he has contracted the virus and will likely be hospitalized with pneumonia and low oxygen. The details came in a Twitter thread several hours after West announced he had COVID symptoms and was suspending in-person events for his Texas gubernatorial campaign.
