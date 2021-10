Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

Former President Trump is urging GOP senators to vote against a deal that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) struck with his Democratic colleagues in the upper chamber to raise the debt ceiling. “Republican Senators, do not...

