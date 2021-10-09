Psaki Smacks Down Doocy's Absurd Hospital Staffing Question

Articles

Saturday, 09 October 2021

First Peter Doocy accuses Pres. Joe Biden of "trying to strongarm [a] hospital into admitting his friend over other people in need." After Jen Psaki squashes that stupidity like a bloated mosquito, he continues with this gem. "And do you know if this particular hospital might have been having staffing shortages because they have a vaccine mandate and maybe some folks have had to leave because they didn’t want to get vaccinated?" As usual, Psaki doesn't even require a blink to call him on that ridiculous nonsense. "I would love for you to account for me where that is the issue at -- over -- more so than the number of unvaccinated who are filling emergency rooms, filling ICU beds. That is the problem in hospitals across the country." Doocy: Do you know if this hospital might have been having staffing shortages because they have a vaccine mandatePsaki: I would love for you to account to me where that is the issue more so than the number of unvaccinated who are filling emergency rooms and ICU beds pic.twitter.com/ImB6TPMFxR — Acyn (@Acyn) October 8, 2021 Doocy is such a supercilious and unknowledgeable piece of driftwood, he demonstrates in each briefing why he and Fox are a perfect fit. Twitter, in its infinite wisdom, agrees with me.

