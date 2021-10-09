Henrietta Lacks’ Family Deserves Reparations For Her Life-Saving Cells

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 19:00 Hits: 13

You may be alive thanks to Henrietta Lacks’ cells, but her family never received a dime for her involuntary contribution. If you’re not familiar with Lacks’ story, Amy Goodman summed it up nicely: GOODMAN: Henrietta Lacks was a young Black mother in segregated Baltimore who suffered from metastatic cervical cancer. Doctors took tissue samples from her womb, unknowingly, that went on to become one of the most productive cell lines, leading to groundbreaking research that became a cornerstone of modern medicine, from cancer care and HIV/AIDS treatment to helping scientists produce remedies for several diseases, including the first polio vaccine and even COVID-19 vaccines. Her cells were just known as “HeLa” cells — H-E-L-A — the first two letters of Henrietta Lacks’s first and last name. But even her family had no clue about her legacy until more than 20 years after her death. The Lacks family is now suing, via famed civil rights attorney Ben Crump, Thermo Fisher Scientific, for “using Lacks’s cells without approval from or payment to her family members — thus depriving them of billions of dollars and ‘the knowledge that a loved one’s body has been treated with respect,’” as The Washington Post reported.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/henrietta-lacks-family-wants-reparations