Rachel Maddow Shows 'Freaky AF' Video Testimony By Rep. Paul Gosar

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 15:41 Hits: 9

Paul Gosar's incoherent rant left Rachel Maddow scratching her head. For the rest of us, just a sad reminder of what Congress has become with lunatics like this congressman in it. Source: MSNBC Rachel Maddow shares video of testimony by Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona at a hearing by the House Oversight Committee on state Republican efforts to discredit President Biden's victory with bizarre theatrics meant to resemble an election audit. And if that weren't enough, Gosar's creepy tweet last night also had many people disgusted. Gosar Grindset. Happily married. #AmericaFirst pic.twitter.com/ucCOkf0eih — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) October 9, 2021 Perhaps Gosar realized that this tweet might not get the reaction he wanted, so he turned off replies. This was the general reaction on Twitter to the "Gosar Grindset."

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/rachel-maddow-shows-freaky-af-video