Kyle Rittenhouse's Lawyers' Vile Excuse: A License To Hunt

Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021

How do we begin to unpack the sheer caucasity of arguing that the little vigilante and darling of the far-right, Kyle Rittenhouse—who is charged with fatally shooting two men and injuring another—was legally allowed to carry an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle to a protest in Wisconsin last year because he has a certificate to hunt. Of course, the next obvious question is if that’s the case … what exactly was Rittenhouse hunting? Under Wisconsin law, there are certain training and supervision requirements for anyone 16 years or younger in order to possess a gun for hunting. The law does not outline limits for people over 16. Rittenhouse was 17 when he drove himself from his home in Antioch, Illinois, to Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Aug. 25, 2020. In his mind, he went to patrol the city and protect businesses during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot seven times by a white police officer, leaving him paralyzed from the waist down. “There appears to be an exception for 17-year-olds,” defense attorney Corey Chirafisi said according to The Chicago Tribune.

