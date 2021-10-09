Trump Racist Rant: Haitian Migrants Are Bringing AIDS To Infect Us

Articles

Saturday, 09 October 2021

The former president joined Hannity Thursday evening and went on one of the most disgusting white supremacist rants against a migrant people I've ever heard. A typical neo-Nazi attack on any person of color trying to come into the country is to claim they are filthy and disease-ridden. In 2017, it was reported that Trump singled out Haitians as all having AIDS. Cabinet members such as Gen. Kelly denied the report. It's impossible to deny it now, since the traitor who once stained the Oval Office is screaming it on Fox "News." Like a vulture salivating over a dead carcass, sick and twisted Trump used Haitian migrants to promote his white nationalism, maligning migrants fleeing their homeland as a punching bag. Trump said, "We have hundreds of thousands of people coming in from Haiti." That's a lie. He continued, "Haiti has a tremendous AIDS problem. AIDS is a step beyond. AIDS is a real bad problem. So hundreds of thousands of people are coming into our country and if you look at the stats, you look at the numbers. Just take a look what's happening in Haiti. A tremendous problem with AIDS." What stats and numbers is he quoting? The Russian Trump Tower memos? Does Trump believe a person catches AIDS from a handshake or a cough?

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/trump-racist-haitian-rant