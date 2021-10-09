Capitol Rioter Breaks Down As He's Sentenced To Three Months In Jail

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021

Yet another Capitol rioter tears up as he's sentenced to go to prison for his role on January 6th. Source: WUSA9 WASHINGTON — A federal judge sentenced a Maryland man to three months behind bars Friday for his role in the Capitol riot – saying he hoped it sent a message to other participants that they wouldn’t be avoiding responsibility. Robert Reeder, of Harford County, Maryland, appeared before U.S. District Judge Thomas F. Hogan on Friday morning for his second attempt at sentencing on one count of parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building. Reeder’s previous sentencing hearing in August was upended when the online group Sedition Hunters surfaced new video showing him grabbing and pulling a police officer onto the ground on January 6.

