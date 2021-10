Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 12:46 Hits: 2

Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC) chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-WA) is pressing President Joe Biden not to stray too far from the original $3.5 trillion price tag for the sweeping reconciliation bill containing his top policies on social benefits.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/4PD8ebiNxBs/jayapal-urges-biden-to-hold-the-line-on-reconciliation-stay-closer-to-3-trillion