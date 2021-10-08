Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 16:02 Hits: 1

We appear to be moving toward a critical moment for rule of law in the United States, where it will finally be vindicated or a mockery. Unsurprisingly, former President Trump instructed his aides to defy the Jan 6th committee’s subpoenas. The legal instructions were reported yesterday by Politico and the Post. They involve mostly hand-waving with turns at executive privilege, lawyer client privilege and various others. None of these aides are lawyers and they are not the President’s lawyers. Former Presidents have no executive privilege. Or to put it more precisely, executive privilege inheres in the office of the presidency, not individuals. The President is Joe Biden. Not Donald Trump. It’s up to him to make such an argument. Trump can ask.

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/EtDlaEFxnZ4/treat-trump-like-the-common-perp-he-is