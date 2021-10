Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 23:11 Hits: 5

Senate GOP Leader Mitch McConnell (Ky.) warned President Biden on Friday that Republicans won't help raise the debt ceiling later this year, and stated that a recent speech by Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y) had "poisoned the...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/576039-in-blistering-letter-to-biden-mcconnell-vows-gop-wont-help-raise-debt-ceiling-in