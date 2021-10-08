GOP School Board Candidate Flashes 'White Power' Hand Signal At Forum

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 15:23

On Tuesday night, at a school board candidates' forum, one of the Republican candidates flashed a well-known white power hand signal throughout the entirety of his 30-second closing statement. David Brown, of Darien, CT, kept his left hand in the sideways "OK" position during his closing remarks, which were completely devoid of substance, by the way. This hand signal has been designated a hate symbol by the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center explains its origins and significance here. I have questions. Did Brown know that signal was a hate symbol? Is he claiming he did not? Is he saying he did not put his hand into that position intentionally? If he knew it was a hate symbol, why did he use it? To troll the libs? We don't know the answer to any of these questions, because the one person who asked about it publicly deleted his tweet, and the only response from the Darien GOP was predictable outrage at the accusation and cries of victimhood. First, the Darien Democrats tweeted a screenshot, only subtly referring to the hand signal, then Sen. Bob Duff, CT State Senate Majority Leader retweeted it with a more direct question.

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/school-board-white-power-sign