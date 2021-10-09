Biden Rescues Bears Ears, Other Natural Landmarks, From Trump

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Saturday, 09 October 2021 02:00 Hits: 12

With the enthusiastic support of Indigenous leaders and conservation groups, President Joe Biden on Friday is set to use his executive power to fully restore protections to a trio of beloved national monuments that the Trump administration rolled back in a giveaway to corporate interests, including the oil and gas industry. According to a fact sheet released by the White House Thursday night ahead of Biden's formal announcement, the president "will sign three proclamations restoring protections for Bears Ears, Grand Staircase-Escalante, and Northeast Canyons and Seamounts National Monuments." The new proclamations will reverse steps taken by former President Donald Trump to shrink the monuments at the behest of Republican lawmakers and industry groups, which aimed to exploit the protected areas for commercial drilling, mining, and fishing.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/bears-ears-other-natural-landmarks-saved