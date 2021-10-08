Jan 6th Committee Subpoenas Scumbag 'Stop The Steal' Leader Ali Alexander

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 12:17 Hits: 5

Ali Alexander is the latest person subpoenaed by the January 6th Committee. He is a leader of the "Stop the Steal" movement and proudly declared that he was one of the braintrusts behind the January 6th insurrection, which he literally memorialized in this video: Ali Alexander #Traitor #Insurrectionist pic.twitter.com/LXOnKDAz0n — dfan (@rottweilersrule) October 7, 2021 Here is the letter: ALERT: US House Select Jan 6 Committee subpoenas Ali Alexander.. "related to the “Stop the Steal” rally that took place on the grounds of the United States Capitol on January 6th:https://t.co/YjASbWaAuR pic.twitter.com/yl4Tv54SLs — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) October 7, 2021

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/jan-6th-committee-subpoenas-scumbag-stop