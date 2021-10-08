Scarborough: I 'Can't Believe Josh Hawley's Not In Jail'

Articles

Mika Brzezinski talked about the Department of Justice addressing growing harassment of school board members. "Educators have become a major target of abuse and particularly of late, over vaccine and mask mandates in schools and warnings from some in right wing media over critical race theory. But in a Senate Judiciary committee hearing on Tuesday, Republican Sen. Josh Hawley from Missouri accused Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco of trying to censor free speech. This montage demonstrates how disingenuous the argument is," she said. "I cannot believe that an attorney general of the United States is engaging in this kind of conduct, and frankly, I can't believe that you are sitting here today, defending it," the tawdry terrorist said. "I've got to say, frankly, I can't believe Josh Hawley is sitting there. He should be in jail. Why is Josh Hawley not in jail?" Scarborough said.

