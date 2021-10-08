More On Senate Judiciary Report: Trump's Coup To Overturn Election

Articles

The Democratic majority report of the Senate Judiciary Committee spelled out Trump's attempted coup, and the Republican minority report looked at the same evidence and said, "No biggie!" While the media is sort of covering the shocking details, it's not getting the same attention that, say, a missing Instagram influencer would get. Via the NYTimes: WASHINGTON — Even by the standards of President Donald J. Trump, it was an extraordinary Oval Office showdown. On the agenda was Mr. Trump’s desire to install a loyalist as acting attorney general to carry out his demands for more aggressive investigations into his baseless claims of election fraud. On the other side during that meeting on the evening of Jan. 3 were the top leaders of the Justice Department, who warned Mr. Trump that they and other senior officials would resign en masse if he followed through. They received immediate support from another key participant: Pat A. Cipollone, the White House counsel. According to others at the meeting, Mr. Cipollone indicated that he and his top deputy, Patrick F. Philbin, would also step down if Mr. Trump acted on his plan. Mr. Trump’s proposed plan, Mr. Cipollone argued, would be a “murder-suicide pact,” one participant recalled. Only near the end of the nearly three-hour meeting did Mr. Trump relent and agree to drop his threat.

