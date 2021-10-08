Friday News Dump: Bad Things Oil Companies Do, And Other News

Articles

Friday, 08 October 2021

Nothing says America like another massive oil spill and people washing oil off birds, amirite? Big Oil Darling Michelle Steel voted against disaster relief funding for OC families just four days before a pipeline burst and spilled 126k gallons of crude oil onto her beaches, killing wildlife, tanking tourism, and endangering visitors. https://t.co/emn2bahLlU — DCCC (@dccc) October 7, 2021 Tar balls possibly linked to California oil spill are appearing on San Diego beaches amid fears environmental impact is spreading https://t.co/jy9B6z5pFm — Richard Bradshaw Ph.D (@RevBradshaw) October 8, 2021

