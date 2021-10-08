Known Liar Claims Ivermectin Won A Nobel Peace Prize: It Did Not

Articles

On Real America's Voice, the QAnon congresswoman told host David Brody that Ivermectin is safe and effective against COVID because it won the Nobel Peace Prize. It did not. Truth has no place in the GOP. Or, apparently, Marge's head. Greene claimed the federal government has "blood on their hands" for not promoting Ivermectin as a treatment for COVID. The CDC has specifically told Americans because of these right-wing lunatics NOT to take Ivermectin for COVID. If anyone has blood on their hands it's Traitor Trump and people like Marge for promoting conspiracies and lies about COVID. Green said," Ivermectin is a very good drug -- this has been approved for decades. Even won a Nobel Peace Prize." Ivermectin is an excellent drug treating what it was designed for, but it has never won a Nobel Peace Prize. Reuters fact checks this insane claim by QAnon idiots. Social media users claim that the drug Ivermectin is safe to use as it received the Nobel Prize in 2015. While two scientists did win the prize for the medication, this was for parasitic infections and it does not mean the drug is a safe or effective drug in the treatment of COVID-19, a virus.

