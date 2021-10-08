What's In Biden's Reconciliation Bill, In Sixty Seconds

Articles

Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

Mehdi Hasan flamed the media for failing miserably at doing its job: informing its audience, specifically with regard to anything about Pres. Joe Biden's reconciliation bill, other than its price tag. "All we hear on the news is '3.5. 3.5. 3.5 trillion.' Not that Joe Biden's Build Back Better Budget Reconciliation Bill is money spent over ten years, nor do we hear much about what's IN the 3.5-trillion-dollar bill. We in the media have done a bad job of actually telling people what that money pays for. So let me have a try. Give me sixty seconds. Start the clock," he instructed, as a big timer appeared behind him. He took a deep breath, and then... "The Build Back Better Budget Reconciliation Bill has an extended child tax credit to cut child poverty by nearly half. Universal Pre-K for three- and four-year-olds. Free school meals for an extra nine million kids. New money to repair run-down schools. Two free years of community college. Twelve weeks of paid family and medical leave for the first time in American history. New powers for Medicare to negotiate drug prices, which will bring down the costs of your prescriptions, which is a good thing, given that we often spend twice as much as people in other countries. Expanding Medicare to cover dental, vision, and hearing aids, helping millions of seniors. Lowering the Medicare eligibility age from 65 to 60, again, helping millions of seniors.

