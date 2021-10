Articles

Trump diehard Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) clutched onto ex-President Donald Trump’s lies about the 2020 election on Thursday during an Oversight Committee hearing on Cyber Ninjas’ shambolic “audit” of the election results in Maricopa County, Arizona.

