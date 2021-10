Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 19:21 Hits: 0

Sens. Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) and Rand Paul (R-Ky.) introduced legislation Thursday that would require law enforcement to obtain a warrant before searching Americans’ phones and laptops at the border.The Protect Data at the Border Act would apply Supreme...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/technology/575806-lawmakers-introduce-bill-to-limit-data-collection-at-border-crossings