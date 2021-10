Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 20:06 Hits: 0

The Senate has locked in a deal to pass a short-term debt ceiling extension on Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) finalized the agreement to hold up to four hours of debate on the debt ceiling extension,...

Read more https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/575822-senate-locks-in-deal-to-vote-on-debt-ceiling-hike-thursday