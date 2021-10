Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 09:00 Hits: 8

President Biden put former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell in charge of helping connect federal agencies resettling Afghan refugees with state and local officials, and private sector groups.

(Image credit: Franco OrdoƱez/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/08/1043662124/exclusive-governors-have-questions-about-afghan-refugees-heres-who-they-call