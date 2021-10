Articles

Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will lead high-level security talks Friday with Mexican and U.S. officials in an effort to negotiate a new security arrangement.

(Image credit: Michael Swensen/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

