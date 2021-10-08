Republicans Scrounge Up 11 Senators To Break Filibuster, Advancing Debt Ceiling Increase

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

Hours after Senate leadership reached a deal on a debt ceiling extension, a few Republicans decided to make things significantly harder for their own party.

By refusing to allow the bill to move forward by unanimous consent, members like Sens. Ted Cruz (R-TX) and Rand Paul (R-KY) upped the vote threshold to 60 just to move the bill forward in consideration.

That set GOP leadership scrambling. McConnell, however, eventually found the votes he needed to overcome the filibuster, paving the way for the debt ceiling increase to advance shortly after 8 p.m. ET.

Follow our live coverage below:

