Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 09:17 Hits: 0

Despite the fallout over AUKUS, France does not intend to withdraw from the Indo-Pacific. The diplomatic crisis has given President Macron a chance to make his country's voice heard on a major geostrategic issue.

Read more https://carnegieeurope.eu/strategiceurope/85525?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss