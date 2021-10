Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 18:39 Hits: 1

Baku and Yerevan are not members of the International Criminal Court. That means an independent international investigation is needed to ensure accountability for atrocities.

Read more https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/10/07/the-u-n-must-investigate-nagorno-karabakh-war-crimes/