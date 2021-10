Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 16:18 Hits: 1

The report from the panel's Democratic majority documents the chaotic final weeks of Trump's presidency following his loss to Joe Biden.

(Image credit: Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/07/1044015379/senate-report-details-trumps-efforts-to-use-doj-to-overturn-election-results