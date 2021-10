Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 20:15 Hits: 1

The election in Iraq that anti-government protestors gave their lives calling for is this weekend — but it might not lead to the changes people want.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/07/1044132405/iraqis-split-on-whether-upcoming-elections-can-bring-meaningful-change