Yes, Trump Installed Loyalist At DOJ To Attempt Coup

This is a bombshell. Yes, there was talk of attempting a coup in the Oval Office. Only because a handful of DOJ officials said they would resign en masse did the so-called president turn his attention to OTHER LIES. Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin (D-IL) outlined his committee's report (PDF), entitled "Subverting Justice," on CNN's New Day Thursday morning. There were three steps to Trump's attempt to use the DOJ to overturn the 2020 election, based on nothing but made-up Facebook claims, as we've reported earlier. From the transcript: 1. Trump goes to court. Loses every lawsuit, which claims there was voter fraud in the election. 2. He decides he has to take over the Department of Justice. And the Attorney General. And have the Attorney General push this narrative on to the states to tell them to stop from sending in their Electoral College vote totals. 3. "When that failed, and our report goes into graphic detail of the efforts that were made, the third step was to turn the mob loose on the Capitol the day we were counting the ballots," said Durbin.

