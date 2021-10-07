If Tucker Carlson Really Hates Vaccine Mandates Why Hasn’t He Quit Fox?

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 20:00

Chris Hayes did a great job of nailing Carlson’s cowardly hypocrisy Tuesday night. Fox’s top white supremacist has “launched a little personal campaign against the horrible, tyrannical employers out there who require their employees to get vaccinated,” Hayes began. He played a clip of Carlson slobbering over an ICU nurse who quit her job over a hospital’s vaccine mandates. And yet Carlson hasn’t said a peep about the vaccine mandates at Fox News. “Tucker, buddy, I’ve got news for you, the call is coming from inside the house,” Hayes said. Then he ripped Carlson for not having the courage of his own convictions: HAYES: The very lowest level of that courage, which of course you've failed to show, would be to actually use your platform to actually criticize your own bosses who are making this requirement. You could go on air and say, “Hey, my bosses are doing this and I don't agree with it.” But that would require the tiniest little sliver of moral integrity. You'd have to take some little slight risk to your bottom line and your paycheck and your stature. You're probably not going to do that. You certainly wouldn't do the thing that you've celebrated in others, which is to just quit and walk away rather than be subject to this tyranny, although I am sure there would be lots of YouTubers who would be happy to host you for your exit interview, if you found the courage to choose to do so.

