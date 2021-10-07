Police Interest In Joining Oath Keepers Spiked After Jan 6th

Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 20:31 Hits: 1

A hacker’s release last week of data from the Oath Keepers organization—which played a key role in the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection—revealed the breadth and depth of the penetration into the ranks of law-enforcement authorities by such far-right extremists. It also revealed the importance of weeding them out from the ranks of police officers—and the urgency of acting quickly. Not only was there a surge in interest in joining the group after the Jan. 6 violence, but the interest was pronounced among law-enforcement officers. A survey of the data by USA Today found more than 200 people who signed up to join the group over the past decade who identified themselves as members of a police agency; of those, 21 are still serving today.

read more

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/police-oath-keepers