Matt Gaetz Grovels Over Wingman Greenberg's Sex Crimes

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 00:00 Hits: 4

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) said that he regrets his friendship with Joel Greenberg, a former Florida tax collector who has pled guilty to multiple charges including paying a minor for sex. During an interview with WEAR on Tuesday, Gaetz responded to reports that he had been friends with Greenberg and that he had traveled with a lobbyist to the Bahamas. According to the reports, Gaetz is being investigated for the possible sex trafficking of a 17-year-old girl. "I've never been to the Bahamas with a lobbyist," Gaetz insisted. "That's not accurate. I was on a trip as many Floridians do to go to the Bahamas. Nothing about that's criminal. I didn't do anything criminal while I was there." "As for the optics going to a tax collectors office, I've never used the tax collectors office in Seminole County or anywhere else for anything improper," he continued. "I believe there may have been a time where Greenberg swung by the office but it certainly didn't have anything to do with any bad acts on my part." Gaetz went on to reveal that he was no longer friends with Greenberg, who is cooperating with federal officials in the sex trafficking investigation.

