GOP Officially Endorses Threatening School Boards

Published on Friday, 08 October 2021

Support for people who commit crimes against school board members and teachers is now an official Republican talking point. More than a talking point: It’s a campaign. Fox News and the rest of right-wing media are plastered with coverage of how terrible it is that Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department would get involved to address the “disturbing spike in harassment, intimidation, and threats of violence against school administrators, board members, teachers, and staff who participate in the vital work of running our nation’s public schools.” ”While spirited debate about policy matters is protected under our Constitution, that protection does not extend to threats of violence or efforts to intimidate individuals based on their views,” Garland said. Republicans are responding by insisting that he is abusing the power of the state to keep parents from expressing any opinions about their children’s education. Spirited debate: Allowed. Threats of violence: Not allowed. It’s not that difficult, but Republicans have put the outrage factory into high gear over it, adding that outrage onto their increasingly violent and threatening outrage over public health policies and teaching about racism in the U.S. that prompted Garland to take action to begin with.

