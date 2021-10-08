The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Judge Blocks Texas Abortion Law, But Fight Is Not Over

A federal judge late Wednesday temporarily blocked enforcement of Texas' near-total abortion ban, issuing a scathing order that condemns the recently enacted law as an "unprecedented and aggressive scheme" to strip state residents of their reproductive rights. "We already know the politicians behind this law will stop at nothing until they've banned abortion entirely." In his 113-page ruling, U.S. District Judge Robert Pitman of Austin grants the Justice Department's request for an injunction and argues that Texas "forfeited the right" to delay the injunction during the appeal process, which the state sought to begin almost immediately after Pitman's order came down. "From the moment S.B. 8 went into effect, women have been unlawfully prevented from exercising control over their lives in ways that are protected by the Constitution," Pitman writes. "That other courts may find a way to avoid this conclusion is theirs to decide; this court will not sanction one more day of this offensive deprivation of such an important right."

