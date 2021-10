Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Friday, 08 October 2021 03:00 Hits: 9

The money quote: While you're concerned that your baby girl might have to wear a mask during a pandemic and be taught that slavery is bad, we're concerned that our kids will have to share the monkey bars with your little petri dishes. Open thread below...

Read more https://crooksandliars.com/2021/10/school-board-terrorists