Articles

Category: World Politics Published on Thursday, 07 October 2021 09:02 Hits: 2

The White House has put former Delaware Gov. Jack Markell in charge of helping oversee efforts to resettle Afghan refugees.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2021/10/07/1043938095/biden-names-ex-delaware-governor-to-oversee-afghan-resettlement-in-the-u-s