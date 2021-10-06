The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Dems Declare Victory On Debt Ceiling With Short-Term Extension

Senate Democrats will accept a short-term increase in the debt limit that would raise the ceiling high enough to stave off default until December, a kick-the-can quick fix floated by Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on Wednesday afternoon. Democrats will reportedly not accept an increase in the debt ceiling through budget reconciliation.

The situation sets up a new debt-ceiling showdown for later in 2021.

Follow our live coverage below:

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/tpm-news/~3/bLrBMlcb5Lk/gop-sens-ready-to-blow-up-debt-crisis-in-nakedly-political-gambit

